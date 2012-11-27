Supplement seller GNC perks up after interim CEO buys shares
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Shares of GNC jumped from record low levels on Thursday after its interim chief executive invested $5 million in the vitamin and supplement retailer.
PARIS Nov 27 Russia has no plans to switch its euro-denominated foreign exchange reserves into other currencies, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday during a visit to Paris.
"We have no intention of reallocating them ... Despite the problems (in the euro zone ) we think it will get better," Medvedev told a news conference.
Russia has signalled in the past that it could be willing to diversify its forex reserves by adding other currencies such as the Australian dollar.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Shares of GNC jumped from record low levels on Thursday after its interim chief executive invested $5 million in the vitamin and supplement retailer.
* Dow up 0.31 pct, S&P up 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mca50r Further company coverage: