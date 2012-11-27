PARIS Nov 27 Russia has no plans to switch its euro-denominated foreign exchange reserves into other currencies, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday during a visit to Paris.

"We have no intention of reallocating them ... Despite the problems (in the euro zone ) we think it will get better," Medvedev told a news conference.

Russia has signalled in the past that it could be willing to diversify its forex reserves by adding other currencies such as the Australian dollar.