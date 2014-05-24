ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 24 Sanctions imposed
on the chief executive of Rosneft over the Ukraine
crisis have not impacted BP's business with the Russian
oil producer, Interfax news agency quoted BP chief executive Bob
Dudley as saying on Saturday.
Reiterating that BP stands by its Russian investments,
Dudley said the sanctions related to Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin's
private matters.
"I am able to meet with him to solve issues related to the
Rosneft oil company," Dudley was quoted as saying in a
Russian-language report by Interfax. But he added: "It does not
affect our cooperation with the company itself."
BP holds a 19.75 percent stake in Rosneft.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)