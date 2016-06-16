ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 Russia's central bank will keep rates high to meet its inflation target, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

Nabiullina said inflation of over 4 percent was not conducive to long-term investment.

