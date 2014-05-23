ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Russia and China
have agreed on a $25 billion prepayment under a supply deal
signed earlier this week, Alexander Medvedev, chief executive of
Gazprom Export, said on Friday.
"A prepayment has been agreed, agreed in principle, details
are being discussed. It's $25 billion," Medvedev told
journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International
Economic Forum.
Russia and China signed a 30-year gas supply contract, worth
a total of more than $400 billion, earlier this week during
President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country.
.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)