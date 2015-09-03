* Officials propose fish hubs
* Say projects should not compete, see more coming
* Russia one of largest fish producers
(Adds comments by Sberbank's CEO, background)
By Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 Russia needs to
create its own Asia-Pacific hub to store, process and trade
seafood and fish, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on
Thursday, the latest plan to increase self-reliance and boost
growth.
Although already the world's fifth-largest fish producer,
Russia suffers from underdeveloped fishing ports and
manufacturing infrastructure, poaching, and a lack of
investment, relying heavily on processing in other countries.
President Vladimir Putin has said he wants the country to
move towards greater self-reliance after the West hit Moscow
with sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and Russia retaliated by
banning most Western foods.
"Fish are our hard-currency export, our grain, oil and gas,
our national heritage," Tkachev told the Eastern Economic Forum
in Vladivostok, on the Pacific coast.
At a time of increasing efforts by Putin to turn to Asia,
Tkachev said the current set up for domestic fisheries does not
work.
"More than one million tonnes of our fish is being processed
in Chinese and (South) Korean ports - I think it is totally
unacceptable," he told journalists.
Putin's drive for more economic self-reliance is yet to pay
off: Russia faces recession and inflation is at more than 15
percent on the sanctions, the food ban and a weak rouble, making
a dent in the president's ratings.
Turning to fisheries seems a natural choice for a country
which has about two-thirds of its frontier bounded by water.
The wild catch in Russia, which includes fish and seafood,
was at around 4.2 million tonnes last year, with the bulk coming
from the Far East Basin, according to the Russian state fish
watchdog, Rosrybolovstvo.
Separately on Thursday, German Gref, chief executive of
state-owned Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, signed a
preliminary agreement to create a regional fish exchange on the
Pacific island of Sakhalin.
He said he was not aware of Tkachev's proposal for a fish
hub in Vladivostok, but said he hoped the two initiatives could
complement each other.
NO FISH FOR LOCALS
The waters off Vladivostok, which Soviet leader Nikita
Khrushchev was inspired to develop by a 1959 visit to San
Francisco, have scallops, calamari, octopus and crabs among
other seafood and fish.
Still, most fresh seafood can be found only at isolated
markets, not in stores. A kilo of scallops costs around 1,800
roubles ($27).
"This is a bit too high ... even for the middle class," said
Alexander, a taxi driver in Vladivostok. Russians make on
average 34,000 roubles a year, according to official data.
Tkachev said that a proposed fish hub in Vladivostok should
store, process and trade fish and seafood. He estimated the cost
of creating the fish hub at between 20 and 40 billion roubles.
"Given the crisis, of course, this is big money ... but I
think this is our priority," he said.
($1 = 67.2300 roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly; Editing by
Christian Lowe and Elaine Hardcastle)