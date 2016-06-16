* Gazprom-Shell sign only significant deal
* Rosneft boss tells investors about U.S., Saudi risks
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Katya Golubkova
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 Global oil
company chiefs showed up in force to Russia's main investor show
on Thursday, but deals were slow to materialise as they blamed
low crude prices for cutting their scope to invest.
Bosses of firms such as BP and Exxon Mobil also got plenty
of lecturing from their hosts about uncertainties surrounding
the U.S. presidential election and an economic overhaul in Saudi
Arabia, while CEOs carefully avoided mentioning sanctions still
in place on Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine.
Gazprom signed an exploratory deal with Royal Dutch Shell
over the Anglo-Dutch firm's possible involvement in the Russian
gas giant's $10 billion gas export project from the Baltic Sea.
Russia's Rosneft was preparing to rubber stamp a number of
previously agreed deals with Italy's Eni and some Indian firms.
But a generally thin deal pipeline contrasted with the
billions of dollars worth of deals that Russia, the world's
largest oil and gas exporter, used to sign at the St Petersburg
economic forum before 2014. That year, Russia annexed Ukraine's
Crimea peninsula and backed pro-Moscow separatists in eastern
Ukraine, incurring Western sanctions.
The deal flow appeared even smaller than it was in 2015, as
oil companies around the world cut capital investments for the
second straight year following a steep fall in oil prices.
"The oil industry has dramatically reduced its investment,"
Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne told a panel with investors.
The drought of new deals comes as a setback for the Kremlin,
which managed to lure back to the forum top executives from U.S.
oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron, including Exxon CEO Rex
Tillerson.
"If there is a U.S. official in the audience, I'm happy to
toss it over to them," Tillerson said, when asked about the
impact of sanctions on his investments in Russia.
Still, local officials were on a charm offensive, saying
Russia's investment potential was rising amid uncertainty
elsewhere, particularly in the United States.
Igor Sechin, the chief of Kremlin oil major Rosneft, which
produces more energy than Exxon, said more resources were being
discovered in Russia and a steep rouble devaluation was helping
cost-cutting.
Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, also
argued it was hard for the industry to assess prospects in
Russia's top two energy rivals - the United States and Saudi
Arabia.
Sechin said he thought if Republican Donald Trump won the
upcoming U.S. presidential election, conventional oil and gas
producers would benefit. If Democrat Hillary Clinton won, there
was likely to be less support for fossil fuels and more for
green energy, he added.
"Given the role that the U.S. economy is playing globally,
uncertainty over the development of the U.S. oil and gas
industry is increasing the risks for the global economy," Sechin
said.
Turning to Saudi Arabia, he said it would have to go through
painful reforms as it was only set to cut its budget deficit to
$85 billion in 2016 from a record $100 billion in 2015.
Pouyanne, whose company Total has major projects in the
Middle East, said he was keen to invest both there and in
Russia.
Total is an investor in the $27 billion Russian Arctic Yamal
gas project which earlier this year managed to secure financing
from Russian and Chinese banks after repeated delays.
"It was difficult ... But we continue to invest in Russia
despite sanctions ... In Russia you can find some of the lowest
cost resources in the world," said Pouyanne.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alessandra Galloni
and Mark Potter)