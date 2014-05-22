ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 22 Olaf Koch, the chief executive of German retailer Metro AG, said on Thursday Metro was considering increasing its presence in Russia despite tensions in relations between Moscow and the West over the Ukraine crisis.

"In regard to environment for our business in Russia it is doing well, but of course we observe with worry what is going to happen," Koch told Reuters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Demand, internal consumption are stable, opportunities for growth for small and enterprises are also there, that's why we continue to be present and engaged and actually consider to enlarge engagement," he said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)