UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 22 Olaf Koch, the chief executive of German retailer Metro AG, said on Thursday Metro was considering increasing its presence in Russia despite tensions in relations between Moscow and the West over the Ukraine crisis.
"In regard to environment for our business in Russia it is doing well, but of course we observe with worry what is going to happen," Koch told Reuters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"Demand, internal consumption are stable, opportunities for growth for small and enterprises are also there, that's why we continue to be present and engaged and actually consider to enlarge engagement," he said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources