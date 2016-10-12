MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday she thought there should be a fiscal rule to stop the real rouble exchange rate from strengthening.

Nabiullina, speaking at the Russia Calling business forum, also said the central bank would continue to remove unstable banks from the market. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)