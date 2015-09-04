VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 Russia's Gazprom
and its European partners signed a shareholders
agreement on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines that will run
beneath the Baltic Sea to Europe, spokesman for the consortium
said.
Gazprom, E.ON, BASF/Wintershall, OMV, ENGIE and Royal Dutch
Shell formed the new consortium for the project, he said.
Gazprom and its partners are to build lines 3 and 4 to
transport up to an additional 55 billion cubic meters of gas a
year over the route, which already encompasses lines 1 and 2 of
the same capacity, by the end of 2019.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Tom Hogue)