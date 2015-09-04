VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 Russia's Gazprom and its European partners signed a shareholders agreement on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines that will run beneath the Baltic Sea to Europe, spokesman for the consortium said.

Gazprom, E.ON, BASF/Wintershall, OMV, ENGIE and Royal Dutch Shell formed the new consortium for the project, he said.

Gazprom and its partners are to build lines 3 and 4 to transport up to an additional 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year over the route, which already encompasses lines 1 and 2 of the same capacity, by the end of 2019. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Tom Hogue)