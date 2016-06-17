* CEO says existing shares will be used to boost free float

* Olimpiada pit close to normal operation after landslide

* Finance VP says 2016 EBITDA will be no lower than last year (Adds detail, quotes, background)

By Katya Golubkova

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus plans to sell 5 percent of its existing shares on the Moscow bourse when market conditions are right, Chief Executive Pavel Grachev told Reuters on Friday.

Polyus, controlled by the family of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, needs to raise its free float to at least 10 percent from 5 percent to meet Moscow Stock Exchange requirements after an upgrade of its listing, which Grachev has said would enable it to increase liquidity and attract new investors.

"We are intending for a public deal if conditions are right. These (conditions) mean sufficient interest from a large amount of investors," Grachev said on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The decision on whether the Kerimov family, or Polyus itself, will sell shares will be taken "at the last moment", he said, adding that the company met investment funds in London last week to discuss its plans.

Polyus hopes to increase the free float by the end of this year, said Mikhail Stiskin, its vice-president for finance and strategy.

The 5 percent stake earmarked for sale is worth about $450 million at the current market value.

Once that stake has been floated, Grachev said the next step for Polyus could be inclusion on the MSCI Russia index, which would require an increase in the free float to 15-20 percent, though the company has no such plans for now.

Grachev also said that the company's 2016 production forecast remains unchanged at between 1.76 million and 1.8 million troy ounces of gold despite last month's accident at the Vostochny pit of its Olimpiada mine in Siberia.

Vostochny is close to operating normally after the landslide, Grachev said, though he expects the company will need to spend up to several hundred million roubles on repairs at the site.

Polyus has net debt of $3.6 billion and expects 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be no lower than last year's $1.3 billion, Stiskin said.

The company's investment programme for next year could be held at this year's level of $650 million or decline to $600 million, he added. ($1 = 65.0180 roubles) (Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Keith Weir and David Goodman)