(Adds quotes)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Friday pledged to support major domestic banks
by giving them more capacity to advance loans.
"We will capitalise the systemically-important Russian
banking organisations more," Putin said at the St Petersburg
annual investment forum.
Banks will be able to convert subordinated loans to shares
to allow them to expand opportunities in giving loans and to
reduce the price of loans, he said.
Russia's major state banks have said they could suffer from
the Ukraine crisis and need capital to increase lending.
Russia's second-largest bank, VTB, said on Friday
it would have to make higher loan provisions as a result of the
Ukraine crisis and this would have an impact on the lender's
first-quarter profit.
The country's largest bank, Sberbank, has an
exposure of 130 billion roubles ($4 billion) to Ukraine - less
than 1 percent of its balance sheet and has said it has plans in
place to cope if the Russian economy worsens due to the Ukraine
crisis and sanctions.
Putin also announced measures to help his country, the
world's top oil and gas producer, diversify its energy exports.
Putin said Russia would expand access to cheap investment
resources, introduce project financing in industries and would
simplify the procedure for choosing investment projects.
It would also increase the localisation of production to
limit imports and return the market to national producers in
energy equipment, textiles and food.
He said there was a plan to create a state fund to help
replace imports from Western countries with domestic production.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Vladimir Soldatkin, Katya
Golubkova and Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova, Greg
Mahlich)