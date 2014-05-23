ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Gazprom's natural gas supply deal with China will ultimately enable Russia to become a swing gas producer between Europe and Asia, President Vladimir Putin told business leaders at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Russia and China signed a 30-year gas supply contract, worth a total of more than $400 billion, earlier this week during Putin's visit to the country. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)