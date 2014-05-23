BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd Q4 FFO $0.03 per share
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Gazprom's natural gas supply deal with China will ultimately enable Russia to become a swing gas producer between Europe and Asia, President Vladimir Putin told business leaders at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.
Russia and China signed a 30-year gas supply contract, worth a total of more than $400 billion, earlier this week during Putin's visit to the country. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.