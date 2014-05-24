* Putin gives interview to Reuters, other agencies
* President mixes defiance and conciliatory talk
* Sees no return to Cold War, no new Soviet Union
By Paul Ingrassia
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 24 Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Saturday dismissed talk of a new Cold War over
the crisis in Ukraine and denied trying to rebuild the Soviet
Union after reclaiming Crimea.
In an interview with Reuters and other international news
agencies in a grandiose palace outside St Petersburg, Putin
blamed the violence and political instability in Ukraine on the
West and warned that sanctions would rebound on the United
States and the European Union.
The crisis has plunged East-West relations to their lowest
level since the Cold War ended in 1991.
But making a new pledge to work with whoever is elected
president in Ukraine on Sunday, Putin called for dialogue with
the West and hoped the European Union and the United States were
ready for compromise.
"I would not like to think this is the start of a new Cold
War. It is in no one's interest and I think it will not happen,"
said Putin, sitting at a large table with journalists in the
Konstantinovsky Palace on the Gulf of Finland near the former
imperial capital, the cradle of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution.
Although he has described the Soviet Union's demise as a
geopolitical disaster, the former KGB agent denied trying to
revive the Soviet empire after annexing Crimea in March, 60
years after Moscow gifted the Black Sea peninsula to Ukraine.
Plans to form a Russia-led trading bloc with two former
Soviet republics, Kazakhstan and Belarus, should also not be
seen as evidence that he harbours such ambitions, he said.
"They try to stick this label on us - a label that we are
trying to restore an empire, the Soviet Union, make everyone
subordinate. This absolutely does not correspond to reality," he
said. "It is a media weapon of war."
RUSSIA AGGRIEVED
In a long interview after a week in which he visited China
to complete a $400-billion gas supply deal and hosted Russia's
answer to the Davos World Economic Forum, Putin mixed defiance
with conciliatory talk.
At times he bristled at questions over the sanctions and his
responses underlined Russia's grievance that it has not been
treated as an equal partner since the end of the Cold War and
the loss of superpower status.
But, as in a speech on Friday to investors at the St
Petersburg International Economic Forum, he called for
compromise over the crisis in Ukraine and a new start.
"I think that the idea of isolating such a country (as
Russia) can only be temporary. It is impossible," he said.
A day after acknowledging that Russia's already stuttering
economy was being hurt by the sanctions, mainly targeting
officials and companies considered close to him, Putin called
for better cooperation with Europe.
"We must proceed, not from possible threats, but from the
possible benefits in cooperation," he said.
After a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine in
February, Putin declared the right to send in troops if the
lives of Russian speakers and compatriots were in danger in the
former Soviet republic of 45 million.
Since seizing Crimea, an action which sent Putin's
popularity soaring in Russia, Moscow has massed tens of
thousands of troops on the frontier, though it says they have
now started withdrawing. An invasion to back an uprising in east
Ukraine by armed pro-Russian separatists now looks less likely.
Washington and Brussels have threatened to impose tougher
sanctions if Moscow interferes with Sunday's vote in Ukraine.
"By all means, we will respect the choice of the Ukrainian
people and will be working with the authorities formed on the
basis of this election," Putin said, abandoning Russian
officials' sharp criticism of the election in recent weeks.
But he made clear Russia was not about to drop a threat to
stop supplying Ukraine with natural gas next month unless Kiev
pays off some of its $3.5 billion gas bill and starts paying for
future deliveries in advance.
He said Ukraine had no contractual right to demand cuts in
the price it pays for its gas supplies in a dispute that has
raised concern in Europe that onward supplies to European Union
member states could be disrupted.
"We are ready for a constructive dialogue, but it should not
be carried out through baseless demands and ultimatums," Putin
said.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Lidia Kelly,
Vladimir Soldatkin, Katya Golubkova and Jason Bush, Editing by
Timothy Heritage and David Evans)