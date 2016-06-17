WASHINGTON, June 17 There are no U.S. proposals to include members of the Syrian opposition in the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a U.S. official said on Friday, in a denial of comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There is no such proposal," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, saying U.S. policy on Assad's departure has not changed. He noted the 2012 Geneva Communique calls for "a transitional governing body, formed by mutual consent, with full executive powers," a policy Washington argues means Assad must go because the opposition will never accept his staying. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)