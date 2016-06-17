ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that structural problems persist in the global economy.

"Structural problems, accumulated in the global economy, still persist, growth is yet to be restarted," Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Christian Lowe, Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)