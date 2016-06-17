UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 The European Union remains a key trade partner for Russia and Moscow is ready to work on restoring relations with Brussels, but it cannot be a one-way process, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"We do not hold a grudge and are ready to meet our European partners halfway," Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"But it certainly cannot be a one-way game." (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Ekaterina Golubkova and Christian Lowe,; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)
