ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the government had no plans to impose any limits on U.S. social networking sites Facebook and Twitter.

"We are not going to close anything. We plan to develop modern means of communications. We will never go back to the Kalashnikov rifle being the main means of communications," Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)