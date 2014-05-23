ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow's biggest concern over
the crisis in Ukraine was that the former Soviet republic would
join NATO.
"Tomorrow Ukraine may join NATO, while the day after
tomorrow parts of the U.S. anti-missile system could be deployed
there," he told an investment forum.
Russia has long been wary of the expansion of the military
bloc into eastern Europe, and in particular former Soviet
republics. Putin said last month Russia's decision to annexe
Crimea from Ukraine was partly influenced by concerns over NATO
enlargement.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya,; Writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)