ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday sanctions imposed on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine would have a boomerang effect on the West.

Criticising the United States, he said the vision of a "unipolar" world had failed and hailed European companies for taking a more "pragmatic" approach to Russia.

The European Union, heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies, has been more reluctant than Washington to impose tough sanctions on Russia. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Editing by Timothy Heritage)