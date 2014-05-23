South Africa's Engen to ship gasoil to Singapore in rare move -sources
SINGAPORE, March 15 - South African petroleum company Engen is set to export a gasoil cargo to Singapore, according to trade sources and shipping data.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday sanctions imposed on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine would have a boomerang effect on the West.
Criticising the United States, he said the vision of a "unipolar" world had failed and hailed European companies for taking a more "pragmatic" approach to Russia.
The European Union, heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies, has been more reluctant than Washington to impose tough sanctions on Russia. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Editing by Timothy Heritage)
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
NAIROBI, March 15 Armed pirates off the coast of Somalia who hijacked an oil tanker with eight Sri Lankan crew on board are demanding a ransom for the release of the vessel, the EU Naval Force said.