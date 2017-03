ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is allocating $2 billion to Russia via joint investments with state-backed private equity fund the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian fund said on Friday.

The RDIF invests alongside foreign partners and has attracted money from Middle East and Asian partners.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Lidia Kelly)