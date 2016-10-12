Oct 12 Russia's privatisation drive will be more
efficient after the country's largest oil producer Rosneft
purchases a state stake in mid-sized oil firm Bashneft
, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an economic forum, Putin said that now a 19.5
percent stake in Rosneft could be sold to private foreign
investors.
The Russian government asked Rosneft board to approve the
purchase of a 50.1 percent stake in Bashneft for a price not
higher than 330 billion roubles ($5.3 billion).
($1 = 62.2255 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova, Writing by
Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)