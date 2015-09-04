VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 Russia can increase
its oil production to as much as 700 million tonnes of oil per
year (14 million barrels of oil per day) and export 300 billion
cubic metres of gas to China annually, Rosneft Chief
Executive Igor Sechin said on Friday.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Sechin added that
production costs for Russia's largest oil fields were lower than
for its global peers.
A weak rouble is offsetting low oil prices for Russian oil
producers.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Richard Pullin)