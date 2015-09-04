* Russia currently pumps 10.7 mln bpd of oil
* Sechin sees 14 mln bpd as 20 year goal
* Russian energy firms resistant to low oil prices due to
weak rouble
* Russia aims to boost ties with Asia
By Katya Golubkova
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 Russia could
increase its oil output by a third to over 14 million barrels
per day (bpd) in the next two decades, it's most powerful oil
executive said as Moscow targets growing Asian markets.
Russia is already the world's top oil producer, steadily
pumping near its post-Soviet highs of 10.7 million bpd thanks to
the weak rouble which offsets the impact of low oil prices by
reducing production costs.
A proposed increase in Russia's oil production signals
Moscow would not act to support falling prices, a stance similar
to OPEC, in a move to defend its market share.
"Our position is that Russian annual oil production in the
future may reach 700 million tonnes (14 mln bpd) and higher,"
Igor Sechin, Chief Executive of the world's top listed oil firm
by output, Rosneft, told the Eastern Economic Forum.
To reach the goal and beat Soviet records of over 11 million
bpd reached in late 1980s Russia needs to increase exploration
drilling, boost hard-to-extract resources and speed up
development of Arctic offshore, Sechin said.
Russia's rapid turn to Asia comes at a time when ties with
the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War because of
the conflict in Ukraine. Russia is under sanctions, which also
ban western firms from helping to tap Arctic offshore and shale
oil resources.
Russia plans to at least double its oil and gas flows to
Asia over the next 20 years, sending at least a third of its oil
and a third of its gas eastwards by then.
That is a swing away from traditional westward routes that
date back to Soviet times when Europe was the only market
capable of absorbing Russian energy.
Sechin said Russia can boost gas exports to China to as much
as 300 billion cubic metres a year. Now, gas is being exported
only by sea from the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant, in the Pacific.
China got 0.2 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia last
year, in a form of LNG, according to BP data. Pipeline gas
should reach China by the next decade, according to Gazprom
plans.
"This means that a powerful energy bridge between Russia and
Asia-Pacific region is really possible. The question is in
investments... and adequate oil prices," Sechin said.
Wang Yilin, board chairman at CNPC, to which Rosneft ships
over 15 million tonnes of oil annually via one of the routes, a
spur of East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline, told reporters that
work was ongoing to increase imports.
"We will cooperate with Rosneft on this (crude oil supplies
increase). We are good friends with Sechin," he said.
The only top-profile western guest at the forum was the
chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell, Ben van Beurden,
who met Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and discussed expansion of
Sakhalin-2, Russia's sole LNG plant.
WEAKER OIL? EVEN BETTER
Current oil prices of around $50 per barrel are in line with
investment forecasts for Russia's largest producers like Surgut
, Russia's No.4 biggest by output.
Sechin said that production costs for Russia's largest
operating fields were down to around $3 per barrel now, thanks
to the weak rouble, from $7-5 over the past couple of years and
are now comparable to those in the Gulf, one of the world's
cheapest locations for extracting oil.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he saw
nothing dramatic in declining oil prices and that their
fluctuations had been expected.
Putin met his Venezuelan counterpart this week. The two
countries did not reach agreement on measures to support global
oil prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on
Friday, calling a level of $50-70 per barrel a fair price.
