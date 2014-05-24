REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 24 Rosneft and BP have signed an agreement to jointly explore for hard-to-recover oil in the Volga-Urals region of central Russia, the state-run Russian oil company said on Saturday.
Rosneft will get 51 percent in a joint venture which will explore the Domanic formation, while BP will hold 49 percent. BP holds an almost 20 percent stake in Rosneft.
Earlier, Rosneft agreed to explore for hard-to-recover oil in Russia with U.S. ExxonMobil and Norwegian Statoil .
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Katya Golubkova)
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.