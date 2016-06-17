ST PETERSBURG, June 17 Russia will not cede its
dominant position in the European oil market, Igor Sechin, chief
executive of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft
said on Friday.
Asked about the growing activity of Saudi Arabia on the
European market, Sechin told reporters: "We don't need to react
to the activity of the Saudis. Let the Saudis keep an eye out
for us, because for now we are not giving up our competitive
position."
He said the real battle for market share was outside Europe,
in countries such as India and Indonesia, where demand for
energy was on the increase.
