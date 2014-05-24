ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 24 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Saturday he was confident that the European Union would refrain from imposing sanctions that could hit some of the country's major exports.

European Union leaders are to discuss next week a series of steps they could take against Russia if there are disruptions to Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday.

The measures, including restrictions ranging from luxury goods imports to an oil and gas ban, envisage three scenarios - low-intensity, medium-intensity and high-intensity sanctions.

"I sincerely believe that it will not come to the adoption of these measures," Ulyukayev told journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)