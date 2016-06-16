(Adds details, quotes)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 Russia may start
spending cash from one of its sovereign wealth funds, the
National Wealth Fund (NWF), to cover budget shortfalls next
year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
"If necessary next year part of the funds of the NWF may be
used," he said at the annual St Petersburg International
Economic Forum.
Russia has so far been mostly using a separate sovereign
fund, the Reserve Fund, to cover its budget deficit, but that
fund has been dwindling fast.
The National Wealth Fund was originally intended to cover
future pension needs but is also seen as an emergency reserve
that could be used to meet budget shortfalls if needed.
The fund is presently worth $73 billion, including long-term
investments in banks and infrastructure projects that are
unlikely to be available to cover the deficit.
Siluanov said the ministry envisages a budget deficit of 3
percent of gross domestic product in 2017, the same as in 2016.
"Of course we would like to reduce the deficit, but we
understand that this isn't possible (in 2017)," he said.
He also said the ministry probably wouldn't resort to
foreign borrowing next year and would rely instead on domestic
borrowing or the two sovereign funds.
"I think we won't even plan to go onto the external market
... but if (this) is necessary we can do it by correcting the
budget," Siluanov said.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and
Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)