ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 Russia may start spending cash from one of its sovereign wealth funds, the National Wealth Fund, to cover budget shortfalls next year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

The National Wealth Fund is intended to cover future pension needs.

Siluanov reiterated that the ministry envisages a budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2017. He also said the ministry has no plans for foreign borrowing next year.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs)