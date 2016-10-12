MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday he expected the planned sale of state-owned stakes in lender VTB and shipping firm Sovcomflot to generate about 130 billion roubles ($2.09 billion) in 2017. ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Alex Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)