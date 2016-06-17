European shares snap losing streak on solid earnings, macro data
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, is considering issuing a Eurobond, Interfax news agency quoted TMK Vice President Vladimir Shmatovich as saying on Friday.
The possible issue could be slightly lower or higher than the company's two previous Eurobonds worth $500 million each, Shmatovich added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
ATHENS, Feb 1 London-based gaming services provider Betgenius will supply Greece-based OPAP, Europe's fourth biggest betting firm, with a new sportsbook platform, OPAP said on Wednesday.
* Has "major concerns" about Sports Direct remuneration policy