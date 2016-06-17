ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, is considering issuing a Eurobond, Interfax news agency quoted TMK Vice President Vladimir Shmatovich as saying on Friday.

The possible issue could be slightly lower or higher than the company's two previous Eurobonds worth $500 million each, Shmatovich added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)