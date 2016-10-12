UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia's economy will gradually start to grow starting from the fourth quarter of this year, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told a business forum in Moscow on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alex Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts