ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 Russian state
development bank VEB is discussing a sale of its stake in the
Moscow Exchange to Russia's central bank, VEB's first
deputy chairman said on Thursday.
"We are considering various options for selling our stake,
we are interested in divesting it. The central bank is a
possible buyer," Nikolai Tsekhomsky told reporters at the St
Petersburg International Economic Forum.
VEB owns an 8.4 percent stake in the Moscow Exchange and is
its third-biggest shareholder behind the central bank and
Sberbank.
The central bank decided last year to remain a shareholder
in the Moscow Exchange, the country's largest multi-asset
exchange to help to support its development.
Sergei Shvetsov, a first deputy governor of the central
bank, confirmed the bank was in talks with VEB about buying its
stake in the bourse but said they had yet to agree on price.
VEB has run up large losses on unprofitable loans and is
under Western sanctions restricting access to international
finance, with the government estimating it may need up to 1.2
trillion roubles in state support.
Russia agreed to recapitalse VEB earlier this year and the
Kommersant newspaper has reported that VEB aimed to raise 180
billion roubles from asset sales in 2016.
VEB is also considering selling the Moscow Exchange shares
into the market, Interfax news agency quoted Tsekhomsky as
saying.
Tsekhomsky also said that the bank was relying on various
forms of state support to enable it to repay foreign debts in
the next two years, including 240 billion roubles ($3.6 billion)
of debts falling due in 2017 and 265 billion roubles of debts
falling due in 2018, according to Interfax.
Last month, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that VEB
would receive 150 billion roubles from the budget in 2017, the
same as in 2016.
($1 = 65.8500 roubles)
