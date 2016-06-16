BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 Russian state development bank VEB is discussing the sale of its stake in the Moscow Exchange to Russia's central bank, Interfax news agency cited the lender's first deputy chairman as saying on Thursday.
"We are actively discussing this issue with regulators," Interfax quoted Nikolai Tsekhomsky as saying at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing Jack Stubbs)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.