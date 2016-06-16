ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 Russian state development bank VEB is discussing the sale of its stake in the Moscow Exchange to Russia's central bank, Interfax news agency cited the lender's first deputy chairman as saying on Thursday.

"We are actively discussing this issue with regulators," Interfax quoted Nikolai Tsekhomsky as saying at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing Jack Stubbs)