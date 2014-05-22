ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 22 Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday he was confident a
"reasonable solution" would be found for Visa and
Mastercard after the credit and debit card companies
complained about tightened regulations in Russia.
Visa and Mastercard have stopped serving several Russian
banks because of U.S. sanctions and Russia has obliged them to
pay a security deposit of 25 percent of their average daily
turnover in Russia to the central bank once a quarter from July
1 - a move that the U.S. firms said would create significant
complications for their business in Russia.
"We want to meet with Visa and Mastercard, we will talk
about how to work. I have no doubts that we will find a
reasonable solution," Siluanov told the St Petersburg
International Economic Forum.
