UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Russia's second-largest bank, VTB, will have higher banking reserves as a result of the Ukraine crisis and this will have an impact on the lender's first-quarter profit, Chief Executive Officer Andrei Kostin said on Friday. (Reporting by Katya Golubbkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts