MOSCOW Feb 28 The state investment funds of
Russia and France signed a cooperation pact on Thursday, during
a visit by French President Francois Hollande to Moscow, to
deepen investment and trade ties between the two countries.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russian state
development bank VEB and the French state financial corporate
Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) signed the memorandum
of understanding.
RDIF head Kirill Dmitriyev said the partnership was similar
to agreements already struck by the RDIF, which is being
capitalised with $10 billion in state funds to invest mainly in
Russia in partnership with foreign strategic investors.
The volume of French investments in the Russian economy
stands at more than $9 billion, while Russia has invested around
$190 million in France.
"Russia will attract a lot of investors to (develop) its
infrastructure. A large part of the fund will be invested into
Russian infrastructure projects," Dmitriyev said.
The RDIF signed a similar agreement in December with the
State Bank of India to invest up to $2 billion jointly to
promote trade and economic cooperation projects.