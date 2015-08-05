UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW Aug 5 France has repaid Russia for a cancelled contract to deliver two Mistral helicopter carriers, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, adding that the dispute is now fully resolved.
The Kremlin said Paris has agreed to pay back money Russia had already transferred under the contract.
"France has already transferred these funds and, after the return of equipment, will acquire ownership and be able to take charge of both ships," the Kremlin said in a statement.
"Moscow considers the Mistral issue completely resolved."
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders