* Russia, France display differences on Syria
* Juppe says "strong signal" should be sent to Assad
* Moscow silent on Syrian oil sales statement
By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya
MOSCOW, Sept 7 French Foreign Minister Alain
Juppe urged Russia on Wednesday to shift its stance on Syria and
support U.N. Security Council sanctions on President Bashar
al-Assad's government over its crackdown on pro-democracy
demonstrators.
"As for Syria, our assessments unfortunately do not
coincide," Juppe said after annual security talks with his
Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and the two nations' defence
chiefs.
"The disproportionate response of the Syrian leadership" to
the demonstrations had caused "irreparable bloodshed", Juppe
told a joint news conference with the other ministers, speaking
through an interpreter.
"We believe that this country must be sent a strong signal
that the continuation of these actions is unacceptable," he
said. "I hope Russia will support us in the Security Council,
even though our positions now do not fully coincide."
France, Britain, the United States, Germany and Portugal
circulated a draft resolution late last month that called for
sanctions against Assad, influential relatives and close
associates, but it met strong resistance from Russia and China.
Russian officials have said in recent months that they would
not support any sanctions resolution on Syria, and have hinted
Moscow might use its veto power as a permanent Security Council
member to block passage of such a measure.
Lavrov gave no sign that Russia, which has sold arms to
Syria and has a naval maintenance facility on its Mediterranean
coast, intends to change its position.
He reiterated Moscow's call for dialogue between the Syrian
government and its opponents, who he said must refrain from
"armed provocations".
Russia, which is wary of outside intervention in the
politics of sovereign states in part because of accusations the
Kremlin has backtracked on democracy in the past decade, has
said Assad needs more time to carry out promised reforms.
Lavrov criticised Western sanctions on Syria but did not
publicly embrace a plan voiced by Syria's finance minister to
sell the oil European customers cannot take under a new EU
import ban to Russia or China.
"All I can say about the statement is that it was the
statement of the Syrian finance minister," Lavrov said.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Rosalind Russell)