MOSCOW Dec 15 Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, has detained members of what it called a terrorist group planning attacks in Moscow, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

The FSB said the group was acting on instructions from an Islamic State commander in Turkey. The group, which included citizens of Moldova and Tajikistan, had weapons and explosives, the FSB said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)