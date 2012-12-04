MOSCOW Dec 4 Russian state-run Federal Grid Company is guiding investors towards a yield of around 8.625 percent area for its upcoming rouble Eurobond issue, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

They added that Eurobond's tenor, set to be of a benchmark size, is at 6.25 years.

The company, known as FSK in Russia, operates the country's largest electricity transmission network. It is to invest 775.5 billion roubles ($25 billion) over five years, starting from 2013. {ID:nL5E8MJAK8]

($1 = 30.9065 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova)