UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian state-run Federal Grid Company has cut the yield for its upcoming 6.25-year Eurobond issue to 8.45 percent, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The company had been earlier guiding investors towards a yield of 8.50-8.625 percent, another source told Reuters.
The company, known as FSK in Russia, operates the country's largest electricity transmission network. It is to invest 775.5 billion roubles ($25 billion) over five years, starting from 2013. {ID:nL5E8MJAK8] ($1 = 30.8495 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources