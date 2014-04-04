(Adds details, share price)

MOSCOW, April 4 Russia's state-controlled electricity grid operator FSK slumped to a net loss of 360.4 billion roubles ($10.1 billion) in 2013 compared with a net profit of 5.3 billion the year before, the company said on Friday.

FSK has suffered alongside the rest of Russia's power sector, as the government, seeking to keep down inflation, holds back rises in regulated tariffs which the industry feels are necessary to boost investment and modernise.

The company said its 2013 loss was due to the tariff freeze as well as a fall in the value of shares in power export monopoly InterRAO's on the company's balance sheet. FSK, which operates Russia's trunk power network, owns around 19 percent of InterRAO.

Full-year adjusted profit, excluding the paper loss on InterRAO shares, fell to 23.41 billion roubles from 30 billion, missing an average analyst forecast of 25.25 billion.

The company, which operates more than 135,100 km (84,438 miles) of power lines, said revenue rose to 157.97 billion roubles in 2013 from 140.3 billion in 2012.

FSK's shares were down 2.7 percent by 1105 GMT, underperforming the broader Moscow stock market index which was up 0.5 percent.

($1 = 35.5416 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)