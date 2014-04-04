(Corrects currency conversion in first paragraph to $10.1 billion, from $10.1 million)

MOSCOW, April 4 Russian electricity grid FSK reported a net loss of 360.4 billion roubles ($10.1 billion) in 2013 under IFRS accounting, down from a net profit of 5.3 billion roubles in 2012, the company reported on Friday.

Revenues rose to 157.97 billion roubles in 2013, up from 140.3 billion in 2012. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)