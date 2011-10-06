* Russia faces key polls in December and March

* Wholesale refined product prices jumps 33% year-to-date

* Companies freeze gasoline prices, fear backlash

* Regulators slap firms with fines for expensive fuel

MOSCOW, Oct 6 Russian authorities have unofficially reined in retail fuel prices, a sensitive issue for motorists before key elections, traders and sources in companies told Reuters on Thursday.

The oil companies already had effectively put a lid on gasoline prices at pumping stations since mid-August, fearing a backlash from the government before general elections in December and presidential poll in March.

Salesmen are now talking about direct verbal orders from the government not to increase prices.

"There won't be any moves before the elections, although there are no written directives from Moscow," said a worker at a TNK-BP retail station in the city of Saratov, some 880 kilometres south-east of Moscow.

"We were about to increase the price, but we were told to draw in our horns. 'Are you crazy? Elections are coming!' they told us," said an official with Russia's No.2 oil producer, LUKOIL , in the city of Volgograd.

Retail prices have flat-lined across the country despite sky-rocketing wholesale oil product prices.

After anti-monopoly regulators slapped companies with hundreds millions of dollars of fines for expensive fuel over the past year, retail stations have been wary of raising prices, and their margins have been squeezed almost to nothing.

According to Reuters data, wholesale prices for the most widely used gasoline branded A-92 <0#GL92-RU> in Russia have increased by 33 percent year-to-date, while retail prices have risen 10 percent as they ground to a halt by autumn.

After the March elections Prime Minister Vladimir Putin -- the most popular politician in the country according to polls -- is poised to return to the Kremlin after a four-year break, while President Dmitry Medvedev is likely to take over the government.

According to Avtostat statistics agency, the total number of cars in Russia, which has a population of over 140 million, rose by 3.8 percent to 34.35 million in 2010.

In February, Putin had demanded price curbs, which resulted in fuel shortages in the spring across the country, the world's top crude producer.

The government since has obliged companies to create an emergency fuel fund and cut export duties for light refined products to stimulate high-grade fuel output. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov and Alexei Yarkovoy, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jane Baird)