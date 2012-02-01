MOSCOW Feb 1 Russia's oil wealth Reserve
Fund rose to 1.863 trillion roubles ($61.4 billion) on Feb 1,
compared with 811.5 billion roubles ($25.2 billion) a month
earlier, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
The figures indicated that the fund, established to insure
the budget against oil-price shocks, had received a one-off
injection of cash in January after the government ran a fiscal
surplus in 2011, as earlier flagged by officials.
The Reserve Fund and the second outlet for Russia's windfall
oil revenue, the National Welfare Fund (NWF), are kept 45
percent in euros, 45 percent in dollars and 10
percent in sterling.
The Reserve Fund, created as a shield against external
shocks, had accumulated nearly 5 trillion roubles ($181 billion)
at its peak late last decade, but has since shrunk after being
drawn down in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis.
The National Welfare Fund, mandated to cover the structural
deficit in Russia's state pensions scheme, grew slightly in the
past month to 2.682 trillion roubles ($88.33 billion) from 2.794
trillion roubles ($86.8 billion) in the month to Feb. 1.
($1 = 30.1415 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine)