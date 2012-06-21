Stada receives 3.6 bln euro offer from private equity group Cinven -FT
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
MOSCOW, June 21 The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday it had signed a co-investment deal with the Kuwait Investment Authority which will see the oil-rich Middle East state invest $500 million alongside the RDIF into Russian companies.
RDIF, set up last year to encourage foreign investors to match state investments in Russian assets, also said in a statement it had launched a pre-IPO investment programme with Goldman Sachs, Blackrock and Franklin Templeton aimed at firms seeking to float on Russia's MICEX-RTS index. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.