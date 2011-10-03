MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia's oil wealth Reserve Fund rose 6.7 percent in September, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday, due mainly to appreciation in foreign currencies that make up the fund.

The Reserve Fund was worth 823.87 billion roubles ($25.85 billion) on Oct. 1, compared with 772.28 billion roubles a month earlier.

The Reserve Fund and the second outlet for Russia's windfall oil revenue, the National Welfare Fund (NWF), are kept 45 percent in euros , 45 percent in dollars and 10 percent in sterling .

The Reserve Fund, created as a shield against external shocks, had accumulated nearly 5 trillion roubles ($181 billion) at its peak late last decade, but has since shrunk. It was used to prop up the budget after the economy suffered its biggest contraction in 15 years in 2009.

This year's high oil prices have allowed the government to stay away from the Fund's money. Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said earlier this year that it was expected to double in size to 1.450 trillion roubles by year-end.

The National Welfare Fund, intended to support the pension system and not to exceed 10 percent of annual gross domestic product (GDP), rose to 2.827 trillion roubles as of Oct. 1, or $88.69 billion, from 2.673 trillion roubles a month ago. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)