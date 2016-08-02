MOSCOW Aug 2 Russia's Reserve Fund shrank slightly over July in dollar terms and was worth $38.18 billion as of the start of August, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The fund was worth $38.22 billion at the start of July.

Earlier in the year the ministry had sold assets from the fund to finance the budget deficit. Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin has said Russia may resume such sales in August.

The finance ministry said on Tuesday the National Wealth Fund, the country's other sovereign fund, was worth $72.21 billion as of Aug. 1, versus $72.76 billion a month earlier. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)