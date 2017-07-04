MOSCOW, July 4 Russia's Reserve Fund increased to $16.71 billion as of July 1 from $16.50 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The finance ministry also said the National Wealth Fund, which is designed to help balance the pension system, stood at $74.22 billion as of July 1, versus $74.18 billion as of June 1. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Maria Kiselyova)