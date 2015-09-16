BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's units expect to win hospital project for 376.1 mln yuan
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)
MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia does not plan for the moment to introduce harsh restrictions on non-state pension funds investing in OFZ government bonds, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology